Kanye West Is Still Team MAGA, Covers ‘WSJ.’ Mag

Donald Trump has been universally panned for doing a spectacularly suspect job when it comes to dealing with the Coronavirus Pandemic. Nevertheless, he still has a devoted set of supporters, which still includes Kanye West.

In a new Wall Street Journal magazine profile, Yeezy triple-down (or whatever number he is up to now) on his support of the orange-hued President of the United States.

“I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?” Yeezy reportedly told WSJ, per HipHop-N-More. “It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’”

Sounds like West if falling back on the usual “Well I’m going to wear it just because you said I shouldn’t wear it” struggle rationale. But has he bothered to take note of why Trump is so criticized by so many (he was impeached, he’s placed kids in cages at the border, he lies on a daily basis, etc.)?

West also told WSJ, “Everything is about putting people in their place. Classism, protectionism—not just racism. Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear.”

The irony of West using a bookshelf as an example, though.

The interview is extensive (it’s behind a paywall), but worth noting is Yeezy hopes to start making masks and gowns to help people during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

