Will The Black Community Survive the Impact of COVID-19? Resources and Info on How to Make it

Everyone is talking about COVID-19 but have we talked about the longstanding impact the virus will have on the black community? Pastor Yaves Ellis and Pastor Taelor Gray sit down and deal with some hard questions concerning COVID-19 and underserved populations, as well as layout some of the resources that you can utilize right now during this time of crisis. From unemployment benefits, hunger relief, and even early release from prison, get updated on how COVID-19 will impact you and your community.
Below we’ve gathered some local resources to help you through this trying time.
Kroger Community Pantry
Foodbank Main Number: 614-277-3663
Address: 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, OH 43123
Hours:
- Monday – CLOSED (for restocking/packing)
- Tuesday – 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Wednesday – 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. AND 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Thursday – 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Friday – 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Saturday – 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Sunday – CLOSED
BENEFITS
What to do if you already receive benefits to make sure you can continue to receive them?
A: You can check on the status of an existing case, submit verification documents and sign up for text message notifications online through the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal at www.ssp.benefits.ohio.gov
Q: What should people do if they need benefits now?
A: Franklin County Job and Family Services does not process unemployment insurance claims… For those, please visit http://www.unemployment.ohio.gov or call 1-877-644-6562.
Residents who need food assistance (SNAP), cash assistance or Medicaid can apply or check on the status of an existing application by visiting www.benefits.ohio.gov or calling 1-844-640-OHIO… That’s 1-844-640-64-46.
Our Opportunity Centers are still open, but under reduced hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon)… We have limits on a number of customers who can be served at once… We know it is inconvenient, but these are measures to help protect the health of both our customers and employees. Remember, you do not need to apply in-person… Skip the trip and call 1-844-640-6446 or visit www.benefits.ohio.gov.
QUESTIONS ABOUT FORECLOSURES OR EVICTIONS:
Judge Stephen McIntosh – Stephan_mcintosh@fccorts.org
QUESTIONS ABOUT PENDING CASES OR COURT DATES
Judge James Green
INFORMATION ON JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER
Judge Terri Jameson
