CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

7 Tips from Astronauts on How to Self-Isolate Without Going Nuts

Self Isolating and Social Distancing during the COVID-19 Virus Outbreak on Sunday 22 March 2020

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Are you practicing social distancing and it’s starting to drive you just a little bit crazy? Here’s some help, two former astronauts have provided you with seven tips on how to self isolate and not lose your mind.

Self Isolating and Social Distancing during the COVID-19 Virus Outbreak on Sunday 22 March 2020

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

According to Huffington Post, former Space Station commander Chris Hadfield got on YouTube and shared some pointers on how to get through this without going nuts.  And astronaut Scott Kelly shared some great tips too.  Here are seven things they say to do . . .

1.  Do your research, understand the situation, and listen to the experts.  Don’t just be afraid.  Find reliable sources, and know the true risks you’re facing.  Having a good grasp on it can help you manage your anxiety.  Just don’t get TOO obsessed.

2.  Choose some goals, identify the obstacles, and attack those goals.  Think about what you want to accomplish today, this week, and this month.  We can’t do certain things right now, but moving forward is important.  So new hobbies are a great idea.

3.  Follow a schedule.  If we’re in this for the long haul, you don’t want to drift through each day without a plan.  Having some structure really helps.

4.  Pace yourself.  Don’t try to do too much each day, or you’ll get burnt out.  Remind yourself to take breaks and make room for fun.  When Scott Kelly was on the Space Station, he binge-watched “Game of Thrones” twice.  So don’t feel too guilty.

5.  Get outside if you can.  They can’t do it in space, and it’s one of the things they miss most.  If you can’t go outside, just crack a window.  Or try this:  On the Space Station, they play a lot of nature sounds, like birds and trees rustling in the wind.

6.  Keep a journal.  NASA has been studying the effects of self-isolation for decades.  And they’ve found it’s one of the best ways to stop cabin fever.

7.  Take time to connect with your loved ones.  Video calls with friends and family are HUGE for astronauts.  So take advantage of it, and appreciate how lucky we are it’s even possible to connect online now.

For more info, click here.

7 Tips from Astronauts on How to Self-Isolate Without Going Nuts  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close