Wuhan Will to Lift its Lockdown Soon

The lock down of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus initially took hold, will be lifted on April 8, Chinese authorities said.

According to CNN, nobody has been allowed to leave or enter Wuhan since January 23rd, more than two months after the city was first sealed off from the outside world. The drastic action seems to have worked, as new cases throughout China have dwindled in recent days. Similar lockdown measures will be lifted Wednesday for other cities in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

CNN reported that the easing of travel restrictions follows a significant reduction in new infections in Hubei, with new cases dropping to zero for five consecutive days from March 19 — down from thousands of daily new cases at the height of the epidemic in February. On Tuesday, the province reported one new case in Wuhan, a doctor at the Hubei General Hospital.

Starting from Wednesday, people in Hubei, except for Wuhan, will be allowed to leave the province if they have a green QR code on their mobile phones, the Hubei provincial government said in a notice on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform.
Hubei has previously ordered all its residents to obtain the color-based QR code — which comes in red, yellow and green — and acts as an indicator of people’s health status.
