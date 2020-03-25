Listen to: Columbus and the Coronavirus: An Urban One Form

Coronavirus
We all know that the Coronavirus COVID-19 is having an impact on the global scale but have you thought about how is this affecting our local neighborhoods in Central Ohio?

That’s why we came put together the Columbus and the Coronavirus: An Urban One Form with Urban One’s Yaves Ellis, City Newwss and Divine Martio along with Stephanie Hightower President and Ceo of the Columbus Urban League.  We discussed a wide array of topics related to COVID-19 including health, resources and more.

 

In the first segment Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Public Health joins our host to talk about how to stay safe, what to do if you think you have the virus, including if you have no primary care physician.

 

