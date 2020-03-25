Gaming Services Take Steps To Handle Record Service Boom Due To Coronavirus Shutdown

It’s no secret, due to be people being stuck in the crib, video games are helping them pass the time. But with so many people online now, that means a massive strain on the service, causing providers to take some steps to keep it running.

Microsoft and Sony are already promising players they are monitoring the situation closely to make sure service to Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus holds up while they both see record engagement.

In a blog post, Sony CEO, Jim Ryan said PlayStation will “address internet stability concerns,” but did point out that gamers in Europe “may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay.” In a statement to Engadget, Xbox product services corporate vice president Dave McCarthy revealed that the company is “actively monitoring usage and making temporary adjustments as needed to ensure the smoothest possible experience for our gamers.”

Other companies like T-Mobile and Verizon have already been granted “temporary freedoms” to deal with the service surge. Streaming services like Netflix, Youtube, and Disney+ have scaled back its service to handle heavy usage.

To put into perspective just how many people are now playing video games online, two Spanish footballers decided to pick up the sticks and play their canceled La Liga match in EA’s FIFA 20. Their online game had 60,000 people watch on Twitch, basically a stadium-sized virtual audience.

Fox just announced its inaugural NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on March 22nd drew a staggering 903,000 viewers on FS1, making it the highest-rated esports TV program to date. Fox has committed to picking up the remainder of the season and will start with a race at the simulated Texas Motor Speedway on March 29th at 1PM Eastern. You will be able to watch the races on FS1, Fox broadcast network, and Fox Sports app.

Cheddar Esports, Erin Ashley Simon spoke Nascar’s Managing Director of Gaming, Scott Warfield, about the iRacing’s big boom.

We will be interested to see how things hold up as the coronavirus shutdown lasts for months. Until then, if you need suggestions for games to play, you can check out our list of ridiculously long games to help you pass the time.

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 20 hours ago

