BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Estée Lauder Joins In To Help With Hand Sanitizer Shortage

It’s not a secret that ever since the coronavirus crisis hit, you may have better odds winning the lottery and getting struck by lightning than you do finding the tiniest bottle of hand sanitizer at your local drug store.

But here’s some good news: Companies are stepping in to help.

According to WWD, Estée Lauder recently announced they are helping combat this shortage by using their Melville, NY manufacturing factory to produce this much-needed cleansing gel for the masses.

“The Estée Lauder Companies is proud to contribute to the broader COVID-19 relief efforts by reopening our Melville manufacturing facility this week to produce hand sanitizer for high-need groups and populations, including front-line medical staff,” a spokesperson for the company told the fashion outlet.

“We are grateful to our employees who have worked tirelessly to make this possible. Compensated, employee volunteers will support this vital, meaningful effort.”

This move comes after their European colleagues including L’Oreal and LVMH got their hand in the sanitizer game to help France’s crisis, but Lauder now joins Coty, Cover Girl and Calvin Klein who are using their U.S. factories to do so too, Allure reported.

Here’s the thing though, as The Cut pointed out, “‘Estée Lauder did not say where, exactly, all this product would go, only that it is earmarked for ‘for high-need groups and populations, including front-line medical staff.’”

One can only hope Americans, including our supply-strapped healthcare workers, are including on that list.

This isn’t Lauder’s only contribution to helping in the wake of the pandemic.

Recently, they publicly pledged to donate a $2 million grant to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, to support the organization’s work in treating the coronavirus in countries with less resources.

In the meantime, if you still can’t find any hand sanitizer, you can always make your own. Learn how here. Also, remember that the best way to fight against the virus is to stay inside and wash your hands.

