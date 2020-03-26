CLOSE
Usher ft. Ella Mai “Don’t Waste My Time,” Joyner Lucas “Will (ADHD)” & More | Daily Visuals 3.25.20

Usher and Ella Mai sing for their guests and Joyner Lucas pays homage to The Fresh Prince. Today's Daily Visuals.

Ella Mai Performs At The O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

Not too long ago Puff Daddy pledged to bring back the R&B genre back to its former glory but until that happens Usher and Ella Mai are doing what they can to keep lovers loving and babies being made.

For their collaboration clip to “Don’t Waste My Time,” Usher and Ella kick it at a private pool party turned house party where Snoop Dogg is in charge of catering. Hanging with Martha Stewart really got the Doggfather branching out late in his career. Props.

Back on the rap tip, Joyner Lucas pays homage to the iconic Will Smith by recreating some of his most famous TV and film roles for his entertaining visuals to “Will (ADHD).”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tech N9ne, Snow Tha Product, and more.

USHER FT. ELLA MAI – “DON’T WASTE MY TIME”

JOYNER LUCAS – “WILL (ADHD)”

TECH N9NE – “OUTDONE”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “NOWHERE TO GO (QUARANTINE LOVE)”

DJ J-SCRILLA & ANKHLEJOHN – “DARK MARKET”

REESA RENEE – “TIME FLIES”

RICH THE KID – “EASY”

RICH THE KID – “LOYALTY”

Usher ft. Ella Mai “Don’t Waste My Time,” Joyner Lucas “Will (ADHD)” & More | Daily Visuals 3.25.20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

