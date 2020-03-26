The unemployment rate in Ohio is rising fast as many people have been ordered to stay home.

Many Ohioans are hurting right now because of the COVID-19. Many have been laid off, let go, or have experience hours cut while the state in on quarantine.

The federal and state government have encouraged people to file for unemployment while out of work. The Department of Job and Family Services Director Kim Hall tells 10TV that in a matter of weeks they have received more applications now than during the 2008 and 2009 recession.

Hall says the department is working overtime to respond to applications as fast as possible. Most applications are being done online which has backed up the system causing issues. Those issues have also resulted in long call wait times to get help over the phone. She says if you have been having issues with applying or are still waiting for a response: be patient.

“Even if they are not able to immediately get into the system, they can try at a later time to apply. The date that they were unemployed is what will drive the benefits, so they will not lose a benefit amount,” Hall says.

Many complaints have been people having issues applying now because they have applied in the past and can’t remember their PIN.

Source: 10TV

OHIO: Unemployment Applications Higher Than 2008 Recession Period was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Chantal Posted 58 mins ago

