Black Family-Owned Business Featured In New Amazon Commercial

Darlyng & Co., a lifestyle kids brand, has become the first Black-owned family business to be featured in a national advertising campaign launched by Amazon. The national campaign ran on broadcast TV on major networks as well as across online and social media channels. Darlyng & Co. was also featured in a commercial on Amazon Storefronts, a dedicated store featuring U.S.-based small and medium-sized business. Earlier this year, they were an Amazon storefront of the week and are currently one of the fastest-growing Black-owned baby brands in the country.

Darlyng & Co. was nominated as the small family business of the year 2018 by Black Enterprise is earning national recognition for their amazing products and also have been featured on the Steve Harvey Show, Pregnancy and Newborn Magazine, Essence, and Marie Claire.

When asked what this means for the brand, CEO Tara Darnley told BlackNews.com: “We are extremely grateful to Amazon for this opportunity to showcase our brand via this national ad campaign and the support and feedback has been fantastic. Consumers find it very refreshing to see a real family portrayed with a successful family business while maintaining parenting.”

Darlyng & Co. was founded in 2014 as an e-commerce site and offers a line of over 40 products including skincare, diaper bags, sippy cups, suction bowls, affirmation cards, apparel and more. Products range in price from $3.99 to $150. All products are guaranteed non-toxic and eco-friendly.

To learn more about Darlyng & Co., visit their website at www.DarlyngandCo.com

Black Family-Owned Business Featured In New Amazon Commercial  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

