CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Does Wearing a Mask Help to Prevent COVID-19

Sad young woman sitting with head in hands at home

Source: Maskot / Getty

Plenty of people have started t practice better hygiene since they have learned that the disease COVID-19 is going around and very contagious. It is so contagious that countries and states have been placed on a lockdown to stay away from other people to prevent the illness.

I will admit that the scare of this disease has me at an ALL Time High sense to make sure I’m on my bets sanitizing ways.

A question that comes to mind is, are the mask people are wearing, really helpful to prevent the coronavirus?

According to Dr Amy Acton of the Ohio Health, Mask are in fact Helpful.

Well there you have it, it won’t stop a virus from coming in, but if you’re sick it won’t allow the virus to get out. So 50/50 if chance of catching something still, if you asked me.

91st Oscars 2019 Arrivals

Black Hollywood Hits The Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars

30 photos Launch gallery

Black Hollywood Hits The Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars

Continue reading Black Hollywood Hits The Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars

Black Hollywood Hits The Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars

Does Wearing a Mask Help to Prevent COVID-19  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close