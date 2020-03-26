CLOSE
Feature Story
#RHOA’s Tanya Sam Shades Kenya Moore Over “Cookie Lady” Incident

An RHOA newbie is once again sending shade to someone who caused discourse this season. Tanya Sam is calling out Kenya Moore over that “Cookie Lady” conundrum. As previously reported Kenya shadily said that Tanya’s fiancé Paul was hitting on another woman. Later, Kenya brought the lady in question, the so-called “The Cookie Lady”, to confront Tanya.

Later, during the show’s cast trip Kenya started to apologize to Tanya over the incident but was interrupted by NeNe Leakes. Still, it seemed like Kenya was remorseful especially considering that she and her husband Marc Daly announced their divorce. Kenya also made it clear that people (like NeNe) talking about the dissolution of her marriage should stop because her relationship should be off-limits.

According to Tanya, that makes Kenya a “hypocrite.”

OOP!

Several people agree with Tanya and MadameNoire actually did a countdown of Kenya’s shadiest marriage/relationship meddling moments. One standout messy moment was when Kenya clearly flirted with Phaedra Parks’ husband Apollo Nida and stirred up drama.

We will never forget the drama that ensued between Kenya, Phaedra, and Apollo. Despite the fact that Apollo later admitted to lying about being sexually propositioned by Kenya, none of that negates the fact that both parties behaved inappropriately during Kenya’s first season on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” A prime example was that scene when she pushed Apollo in the pool.

“I don’t think I was flirting with Apollo,” Kenya later said during a confessional while making a face that clearly indicated otherwise. “I hope I wasn’t, but there’s no shame in my game.”

Now that was, shady.

What do YOU think about Tanya Sam’s Kenya Moore comments??? Do you think she’s a hypocrite???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

#RHOA’s Tanya Sam Shades Kenya Moore Over “Cookie Lady” Incident  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
