CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

How To Give Yourself At Hot Oil Treatment At Home

Don’t let social distancing get you down. Bring out your inner DIYer and give your hair a healthy boost.

How To Give Yourself A Hot Oil Treatment At Home

Source: ioneDigital/HelloBeautiful / iONEDigital

While the country practices social distancing, we’ve all found ourselves tapping into our inner DIYer to maintain a sense of routine while we self-isolate. The extra time at home could be the perfect opportunity to knock some of those hefty beauty projects off your to-do list, including treating your locks to a moisturizing (and maybe much needed) hot oil treatment.

Hot oil treatments are great for any hair type, but are especially popular for rejuvenating dry and brittle hair. The treatment works by sealing the hair cuticle to help reduce dryness and frizz while increasing hair strength and blood flow in the scalp which may help promote healthier hair. The good news is that you don’t have to leave your house to do your own hot oil treatment. As long as you have plant-based oils at home such as olive, almond or coconut oil, you can give your mane an at-home boost just as good as any salon.

If you’re up for the challenge, here are a few quick and easy instructions to tackle your at-home hot oil treatment:

  1. On your stove, add water to a small pot or saucepan, then place a heat-safe bowl (or smaller pot) inside it.
  2. Add oil to the bowl or smaller pot and heat until warm. Do not let the oil boil as the boiling oil can burn your scalp.
  3. Once oil is warm (test a drop on your wrist to make sure the temperature is to your liking), apply to dry or damp hair. Work the oil into your scalp. Don’t forget your ends!
  4. Cover your hair with a plastic cap or warm towel and leave in your hair for at least 30 minutes. You can also leave the oil in your hair overnight for max hydration.
  5. Once you’re ready, rise and shampoo at least twice to remove any excess oil from the treatment.
  6. Condition and style as usual.

You can repeat these steps as many times as you’d like to keep your locks healthy and hydrated, even in the midst of social distancing!

Beauties, how have hot oil treatments worked for you?

RELATED STORIES:

How To Give Yourself A Pedicure At Home

How To Give Yourself A Wax At Home

 

How To Give Yourself At Hot Oil Treatment At Home  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close