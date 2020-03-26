There may be a new housewife to join the franchise! Caitlyn Jenner says she would definitely consider joining the Housewives franchise. Her favorite franchise is the RHOBH.

Jenner told ET, “I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it. You know, I’ve done reality television pretty much all my life — sports is reality television — and I was watching that and saying, ‘I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.’”

She is also considering writing another book, following the success of 2017’s The Secrets of My Life. Jenner says: “I’ve thought about it. Over the last five years, I’ve been through a lot, and I think there’s a lot more to tell about my story, my life, and the issues that are out there. I think at the beginning, I really didn’t know much about the trans community, the environment I was getting into. Made some mistakes, said some things that I didn’t think were bad, but all of a sudden things changed.”

Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Join Housewives Franchise was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

