Club Quarantine: DJ D-Nice Launches Homeschool Playlist on Spotify

Issa vibe.

A bright spot during this pandemic has been how the creative community has provided free entertainment for the masses. One that stole the show is now on global stage.

Last week DJ D-Nice had the globe partying during a 9-hour plus set that distracted the masses from the gloomy cloud that is over the human race. While it started off with only a couple of thousand viewers the virtual attendee list grew to be a who’s who of celebrities including Rihanna, Will Smith and Michelle Obama. By the end of the mix the Boogie Down Productions member was playing to over 70,000 Instagram users.

Today, the club will open again as DJ D-Nice launches an exclusive Homeschool playlist, exclusively on Spotify, of over 50 songs from The Emotions’ “Best of My Love” to Stevie Wonder’s “All I Do” to Bonnie Pointer’s “Free Me From My Freedom,” and more, encouraging fans to try to stay positive and keep dancing. DJ D-Nice is a fan of Spotify’s, having spun at their Best New Artist party in 2019 and 2020.

Derrick expressed his enthusiasm for the slot in a formal statement. “I am honored and humbled to partner with Spotify on the official Homeschool Playlist. This list will rotate on songs that are guaranteed to make listeners dance and enjoy themselves. Stay tuned for more updates to this list.”

DJ D-Nice’s Homeschool Spotify Playlist can be streamed here.

