According to WBNS, an employee at the Kroger store located at 745 Morse Road has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kroger issued the following statement:

We’ve been informed by an associate at our Morse Road store that they were tested positive for COVID-19. We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery. Upon learning of this case, we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC, communicated with and supported our store team. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.

Kroger stated that the store has been cleaned and sanitized to fit CDC standards. Kroger has also been pouring into the Columbus community by helping families in need by opening the doors to their food back. For more information, click here.

Employee at Ohio Kroger Tests Positive for Coronavirus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com