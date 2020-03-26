CLOSE
Coronavirus latest: 867 cases in Ohio, 198 in Kentucky, 645 in Indiana

Cincinnati Ohio

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

via WLWT.

CORONAVIRUS IN OHIO

Health officials painted a rather grim picture of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus Thursday afternoon, saying the state could see between 6,000 and 8,000 new confirmed cases per day at its peak.

That’s according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, who gave the latest statistics on the virus’s spread across the state.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the state of Ohio has 867 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Fifteen deaths have been reported.

But a surge is coming, health officials warned, saying that a rise in cases will be seen across the state, likely throughout the month of April and into early May. Clarifying that it was a very early projection, Acton projects that peak is expected around May 1.

“It’s not if but when we will surge. Based on the best data we have currently in Ohio, at the COVID-19 peak surge, we could be seeing 6,000 to 8,000 new cases a day. The more we can push that surge off, the better hospitals can prepare their systems,” Acton said.

The goal is not to completely stop the spread of COVID-19, but to prolong it as long as possible to help alleviate the state’s healthcare system.

