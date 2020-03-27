CLOSE
Walgreens To Introduce Drive-Thru Shopping!

Source: WENN/Avalon

During the COVID-19 viral pandemic, many businesses that have found themselves lucky enough to be “essential” have adjusted certain practices and introduced others to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Popular pharmacy, Walgreens, is introducing drive-thru shopping! This way customers who need items won’t have to leave their car. This practice will fall in line with other stores offering curbside pick up, and aid in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to Walgreens officials, to take advantage of the drive thru shopping you will need to pull up and ask for the menu of available items. The menu will include household goods, pain relief and cough and cold products, baby formula, medical supplies and grocery items.

You give the custmer service rep your order and they take care of the rest, leaving no need to pre-order or leave your car and go inside!

Get more information from the Walgreens website and while you’re there look into available jobs. The company recently announced they are adding 9,500 jobs, as well as, giving bonuses to current workers, in response to the worldwide viral crisis.

Source: NBC4i

Walgreens To Introduce Drive-Thru Shopping!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

