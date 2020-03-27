CLOSE
HOMAGE Release ‘We Are One’ Merch To Support American Red Cross

If you can not donate blood, here is the next best thing to help the Red Cross.

Storage bag being filled with just donated blood

Source: UniversalImagesGroup / Getty

Since the coronavirus hit Ohio, the American Red Cross has seen a decline in people coming to donate blood. Many including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine are worried the shortage of blood can lead to even more deaths in the state.

The Columbus-based clothing line HOMAGE thought of a creative way to help the Red Cross during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New merchandise represent the quote from one of DeWine’s state addresses, “We are Ohioans. We are Buckeyes. We are strong.”

View this post on Instagram

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has led the way in efforts to keep us safe. During a press conference this past weekend, he shared a simple, yet powerful call to action: “We are Ohioans. We are Buckeyes. We are strong.” ❤️ We now face a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations. Currently, the @americanredcross is mobilizing to ensure a sufficient blood supply, and Ohioans are responding, demonstrating the strength and resolve that we share as Buckeyes. • For those who feel healthy and well enough to give blood or platelets, schedule an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html. • A portion of net proceeds from sales will benefit the Red Cross.

A post shared by HOMAGE (@homage) on

 

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Red Cross. To purchase go to www.homage.com.

Source: 10TV

HOMAGE Release ‘We Are One’ Merch To Support American Red Cross  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

