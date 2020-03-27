Don’t Miss Unsung Live: At Home With Marvin Sapp Friday March 27th @ 3pm

The TV One family wants our viewers to know that we are all in this together and TV One is right at home with you. Using existing programming and brand recognition, we are introducing Unsung Live: At Home!

Unsung Live: At Home is a spin-off of our successful Unsung Live content where celebrities will perform for a set block of time on TV One’s digital platforms. We are dedicated to creating positive experiences through the social distancing period.

Join us TODAY! Marvin Sapp will perform his original music and take questions starting at 3 PM EST on TVOneTV’s Instagram account and Facebook account. Willie Moore, Jr. will join the stream with a short Q&A.

