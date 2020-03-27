Don’t Miss Unsung Live: At Home With Marvin Sapp Friday March 27th @ 3pm

CLOSE
Coronavirus
Unsung Live: At Home With Marvin Sapp

The TV One family wants our viewers to know that we are all in this together and TV One is right at home with you. Using existing programming and brand recognition, we are introducing Unsung Live: At Home!

Unsung Live: At Home is a spin-off of our successful Unsung Live content where celebrities will perform for a set block of time on TV One’s digital platforms. We are dedicated to creating positive experiences through the social distancing period.

Join us TODAY! Marvin Sapp will perform his original music and take questions starting at 3 PM EST on TVOneTV’s Instagram account and Facebook accountWillie Moore, Jr. will join the stream with a short Q&A.

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out in the past week with the deadly virus such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert.  Following the state of emergency press conference, was an official rankings of each state regarding the Coronavirus spread via CNN. Having New York as the #1 state in America with the virus spreading and North Dakota being the lowest ranked. Every state has called for all business to shutdown for the next few weeks including schools, restaurants, bars etc. The full list is below.     Related: Pennsylvania Ranked #11 In Coronavirus Cases

 

Photos
