Feature Story
Venus Williams Hosting IG Live Workouts With Surprise Guest Today

As the coronavirus pandemic presses on several celebs are continuing to use Instagram Live to help keep fans entertained. DJ D-Nice is continuing to break the Internet with his “Homeschool” dance party and tons of local DJs, beauty gurus, musicians, and chefs are also utilizing the social platform.

One such star whose making ways on IG Live is Venus Williams whose offering live in-home workouts. The tennis champion and entrepreneur is utilizing her @venuswilliams channel to highlight quick and “purposeful” 5 minute workouts that you can tackle from the comfort of your quarantined home. 

Each day, the 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist is picking a new move and showing viewers how to properly execute it. In addition to talking through and demonstrating her favorite exercises, Venus will also share insight on how she’s staying mentally and physically fit from home, what she is doing to keep herself engaged, recommendations on her favorite athleisure and loungewear outfits and more.

Today, March 27, she’s slated to have a special surprise guest join her for a workout. There’s speculation that it could be her sister Serena.

During Venus’ most recent workout she was rocking the super chic Glam Peak Windbreaker from her company Eleven’s recently released Glam collection and a matching set from her Neon Dreams collection. 

Are YOU tuning in to Venus Williams’ IG Live workouts???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Venus Williams Hosting IG Live Workouts With Surprise Guest Today  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
