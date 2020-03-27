T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’s New Season Will Discuss Hymen Drama With Deyjah Harris

The new season of VH1’s hit series “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” returns on Monday, April 13th at 9PM ET/PT with what the network is calling their most climatic season yet. A lot has gone on for the cast in the past year — Monica has gotten divorced, Toya has gotten engaged, LeToya is pregnant again, Reginae’s relationship with YFN Lucci played out in the blogs, T.I. got DRAGGED for saying wayyyyyyyy TEW MUCH about how involved he is in preserving his daughter Deyjah’s virginity. Like we said, it’s been a wild year — so obviously the new season is EXTRA SPICY, check out the first look below:

Wow. They’re really going there with the new season! And it looks like Deyjah is holding NOTHING back when it comes to her dad doing too much. We can’t wait to see how this plays out.

Here’s what the network is preparing us to expect:

Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are back with their children Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major, and Heiress this season. As a chart-topping success, an activist, actor, and artist, T.I. has made it his mission to diversify himself both professionally and personally. Whether it’s giving advice on his podcast, “expediTIously” or rallying the citizens of Atlanta to bring awareness on one of the city’s biggest epidemics, human trafficking, T.I. is front and center.

After making a triumphant return to music, Tameka “Tiny” Harris has a case of “empty nest syndrome.” With all of the older Harris children having flown the coup, Tiny is focusing on the three youngest Harris’. Walking that ever- the so-thin line of “Momager ” and concerned parent, Tiny advises her kids on business while teaching them life is too short not to enjoy it.

As Monica is awaiting the court date to finalize her divorce, the songstress is moving on with her life. She’s juggling family life and finishing her highly anticipated new album Chapter 38. She knows her next album must come with the heat to please her adoring fans. Monica is thrown for a loop when her oldest son Rodney has a major health scare that challenges her already hectic life. After all of her hardships, Monica will focus on her three children, Rodney, Romelo, and Laiyah to make sure they have everything they need as they move into a new home and start afresh chapter in life.

Over the last couple of years, Toya Wright has been the peacemaker and rock for her family. After everything that she’s been through, she has realized that her daughter Reign’s father, Robert “Red” Rushing is the man of her dreams. Red has opened Toya up to the idea of getting married again but Toya has some unfinished business she needs to fix before stepping into her next chapter.

Letoya Luckett’s new single “Feeling” has garnered a lot of buzz, so much so that record execs have taken notice and want to sign her to a deal. Unfortunately, this comes at a time where she and her husband Tommicus “Tommi” Walker are going through changes in their marriage after the sudden loss of Tommi’s mother. With having to juggle baby GiGi, Tommi’s grief, her career, and talk of a second baby, Letoya can’t help but notice that her picture-perfect marriage might be a little out of focus.

Zonnique is working on her first musical project. As sister Deyjah manages a challenge, she leans on Zonnique for support.

Reginae’s 20s are off to a roaring start. She is out of her relationship and ready to find a new man. She purchased her first home and landed another pilot to help bolster her growing career.

Don’t know about y’all but we’re definitely tuning in to Vh1 Monday, April 13th at 9PM ET/PT.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’s New Season Will Discuss Hymen Drama With Deyjah Harris was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com