Cincinnati Public Schools are not closed for the rest of year; Facebook post spreads false information

False information has been circulating on Facebook regarding the status of Cincinnati Public Schools.

Many viewers have asked WLWT about a post written by a fake Facebook page titled “Cincinnati City Council.”

The post indicates CPS is closed for the rest of the school year, which is not the case as of now.

The post has been shared more than 1,000 times.

WLWT received a number of calls and messages regarding rumors from the Facebook post.

A CPS spokesperson assured us the post is not accurate.

According to Fran Russ with CPS: “That is inaccurate information. At this point, CPS is closed through April 3 as directed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.”

Written By: Tropikana Posted 1 hour ago

