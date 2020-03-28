CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Public Schools are not closed for the rest of year; Facebook post spreads false information

FRANCE-INTERNET-COMPANY-FACEBOOK

Source: LOIC VENANCE / Getty

False information has been circulating on Facebook regarding the status of Cincinnati Public Schools.

Many viewers have asked WLWT about a post written by a fake Facebook page titled “Cincinnati City Council.”

The post indicates CPS is closed for the rest of the school year, which is not the case as of now.

The post has been shared more than 1,000 times.

WLWT received a number of calls and messages regarding rumors from the Facebook post.

A CPS spokesperson assured us the post is not accurate.

According to Fran Russ with CPS: “That is inaccurate information. At this point, CPS is closed through April 3 as directed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.”

Read More Here

Cincinnati Public Schools are not closed for the rest of year; Facebook post spreads false information  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close