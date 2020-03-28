CLOSE
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus

ESSENCE Festival at the Convention Center

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Another major event, the annual Essence Festival in New Orleans has decided to postpone their event in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The annual festival, which brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Crescent City for days of concerts, panels and more, was expected to run July 1 through July 5 this year.

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell made the official announcement of the festival’s postponement on Friday.

“With the significant spread of COVID-19, we are taking every precaution in the best interest of our residents, visitors, and all who attend and make Essence the worldwide phenomenon that it is. We look forward to welcoming everyone back — from near and far — and express our deepest gratitude to all who are helping our city, state and nation get through this rapidly evolving crisis,” Cantrell said.

Essence Fest organizers did not give an exact date in regards to when the beloved festival will return in 2020 except that it would possibly occur “closer to the fall.” Check their website for more information.

It’s the latest in a number of events across the globe that has been either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. All major sports leagues continue to be on pause as they wonder what could happen with their respective regular seasons and playoffs, festivals such as Coachella have been postponed and more.

