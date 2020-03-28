CLOSE
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

George Valentine, Deputy Director In D.C. Mayor’s Office Dies Due To CoronaVirus COVID-19

Valentine worked for more than 16 years as Washington, D.C.'s Deputy Attorney General before joining Mayor Bowser's legal team.

Mayor Muriel Bowser holds a press conference-providing an update on the Districts response to the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

George Valentine, the deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel has passed away due to CoronaVirus COVID-19. Valentine worked for more than 16 years as Washington, D.C.’s Deputy Attorney General before joining Mayor Bowser’s legal team.

Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke on the passing of Valentine on her official Instagram page.

Today, it was with great sadness that I delivered the news that a member of my team and a longtime public servant, George Valentine, passed away due to COVID-19. We are all devastated. George’s dedication to the people he served was evident in his work and in the love and wisdom he shared with residents and colleagues. As we process this loss, my love and condolences are with George’s family and friends and with our team at DC Government.

Valentine was 66 years old.

Source | Washington Times

George Valentine, Deputy Director In D.C. Mayor’s Office Dies Due To CoronaVirus COVID-19  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Photos
