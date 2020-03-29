Doctor who spoke up for hospital staff is fired

Ming Lin a 17 year veteran at Bellingham Washington’s Peace-Health St. Joseph Medical Center has been fired for what he called voicing public concerns over a lack of protective measures against the coronavirus at the hospital.

Lin was fired Friday at the start of his shift finding out his shift was covered and after a phone call to his supervisor finding out he had been fired.

Lin stated his job was threatened after making several post on his Facebook account about the lack of protection his staff received against the covid-19.

Lin wrote the Peace Health St. Joseph refused to screen the patients outside the hospital and piled them up in the waiting area where the virus can quickly spread.

Lin said he has the support of the community and health care workers.

Also On 100.3: