Sean Garrett & The-Dream Went Head To Head In Epic “Battle of the Writers” On IG Live

Sean Garrett and The-Dream are both known for their legendary bops, but when the two were asked to go head to head as a part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s iconic battle series–fans got more than they expected.

On Saturday (Mar 28) Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced that after the success of their producers battle series, that took place earlier this week and featured not only Swizz and Timbaland battling their classic records but new school superproducers Boi 1da and Hit-Boy as well, the duo shifted focus from battle of the beats to battle of the pen.

“We can’t wait for you to see who we have up next,” Swizz said prior to the event. “We have Sean Garrett and The-Dream going at it, trust me their catalog is crazy. It’s going to be a real battle, but fun because we are doing this for the culture.”

As the battle kicked off between the two iconic writers, many noticed that Sean Garrett was visibly off of his game. From erratic outbursts of calling The-Dream out of his name, to making eccentric facial expressions, something was different about the hitmaker and many pointed to alcohol.

“He’s drunk,” one fan wrote.”C’mon Sean you came lit lit, you basically gave Dream the W.”

Despite the “Upgrade U” writer’s semi-incapacitated state, the battle forged on lasting more than 4 hours, before ending with many declaring The Dream as the ultimate winner.

Although the battle was created for fun and the culture, Garrett took to IG Live on Sunday (Mar 29), to dispute the crowd declared winner and address allegations that he was under the influence during the battle after the question came up during a Q&A session with fans.

“I was not drunk or on anything,” Garrett said during the live. “Ya’ll don’t know my vibe or my personality, so of course ya’ll think that but I was just excited about the battle and running on no sleep.”

After hearing Garrett’s response and continued trolling of The-Dream during his live, battle coordinator Swizz Beatz jumped on the live and decided to weigh in on the discussion, calling Garrett out for being more than “just tired.”

“Sean, brother I love you and I know you, but you weren’t just tired,” Swizz said. “I talked to your team and they said you were drinking before the battle and that’s alright, but just say that because you looking wild trying to say anything other than that. I know you were excited about the battle, you were all day, but saying you were sober ain’t it.”

After much prodding from the “On to the Next One” producer, Garrett conceded, sticking to his explanation that he was suffering from sleep exhaustion, but added that he was off due to taking a pain killer for a toothache.

“Swizz you know me, I wasn’t on anything man,” Sean Garrett said. “I mean I had been in the studio for two days straight, that’s why I asked for more time. Plus I had a toothache so I took some Tylenol but that was it.”

Check out some footage from the battle below and let us know what you think. To get a playlist full of the hits played during the Battle of the Writers IG Live via Tidal, click here.

