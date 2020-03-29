CLOSE
Cardi B Wants To Start GoFundMe To Free ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic

Did she watch the entire docu-series, though?

Tiger King doc

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Cardi B thinks Joe Exotic got hit with the jig. The Bronx rapper took to Twitter to reveal she wants to start a GoFundMe to free the currently incarcerated star of Netflix’s wild docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Mild spoilers are ahead if you have yet to watch Tiger King, which you should, because it is absolutely cray cray.

Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year big for allegedly hiring someone to murder a rival (Carole Baskin) as well as assorted animal cruelty charge. Tiger King thoroughly documented how Joe Exotic got to this point amidst a wild assortment of shady characters.

Cardi B was clearly a fan, and took to Twitter to relay she thinks Baskin got away with the jig (in this case, allegedly murdering her first husband and sparking the downfall of Mr. Exotic).

Basically, Cardi thinks Joe caught a raw deal.

So much so, that she’s fittin’ to drop a GoFundMe. Mind you, it was the Feds who sent him to the bing.

Umm, has Cardi watched the entire 7-episode series, though? Because Joe Exotic isn’t exactly an innocent victim in all this struggle, at all.

Just saying. As for Mr. Exotic, he recently filed a $94M lawsuit against the Feds. Good luck with that.

 

Cardi B Wants To Start GoFundMe To Free ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

