CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Tamia And Deborah Cox Cover Whitney Houston’s ‘Count On Me’

During these odd and uncertain times many of us are grasping for some sense of normalcy,and some entertainment. And that’s just what fans received Saturday night when Tamia and Deborah Cox teamed up for a cover of CeCe Winans and Whitney Houston‘s “Count On Me.”

Joined by Shep Crawford, the pair delivered a stirring rendition of the 1996 hit as part of Winans’ #CountOnMeChallenge, which calls on people to come together as we face the coronavirus outbreak.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

“With the coronavirus pandemic, the past couple weeks have been filled with fear and uncertainty,” the website for the challenge states. “Some of us are sick, some of us can’t find any toilet paper, and some of us don’t know when our next paycheck will come. To get through times like these, we HAVE to count on each other.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Fans can also use the hashtag and tag Winans on Instagram to share stories of community and ways they’ve helped others, “By calling attention to the helpers, the #CountOnMeChallenge will inspire more helpers to join in.”

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

9 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Tamia And Deborah Cox Cover Whitney Houston’s ‘Count On Me’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close