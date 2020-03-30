CORONAVIRUS: Cleveland’s I-X Center Reportedly Considered As a Possible Site For Medical Use

Alternative medical sites are now being considered for patients who have the coronavirus disease.

One of them might be the International Exposition Center, better known as the I-X Center, on Cleveland’s west side near Hopkins Airport, according to sources.

The I-X Center is now being evaluated as “an alternate medical facility” to help treat COVID-19 cases.

It is also now available as a lot of events have been cancelled due to the disease, and the state’s order that bans large gatherings.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ohio National Guard were at the center Monday morning. They are planning to evaluate three sites in Northeast Ohio.

Availability for patients is about to stretch thin at hospitals, and opening up temporary medical facilities has already taken place in other states.

