Sunday Praise: Todd Dulaney Performs Psalms 18 at World Harvest

Here’s a video to enhance your spirit and encourage you on this Sunday! Back in November Todd Dulaney set foot on the World Harvest Church stage and created an undeniable God Filled atmosphere. He performed Psalms 18. The powerful part about his performance is that the song he performed is only the first two and a half verses in that chapter. Granted it would be tough to create a song with all fifty verses but to only use a fraction of that is pretty remarkable. Enjoy this video of praise. I encourage you to read all of Psalms 18 when you get a chance.

