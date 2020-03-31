“He Could Have Me Or Gregg Sick” Nene Leakes Upset At Son For Not Practicing Social Distancing

Nene Leakes may be setting her youngest son Brent up for a rude awakening after voicing her concerns about his tendency to hang out in the streets amid the coronavirus. On Sunday The Real Housewives of Atlanta star vented to her followers explaining that Brent isn’t taking social distancing seriously enough, especially since his parents have preexisting conditions that weaken the body’s defense systems against the virus.

“I’m upset because he had been doing good, he had been staying in since this whole thing started. The last couple days he was like, ‘I really wanna get out and go ride around,” Nene began. “And his dad and I were like, okay just ride around, get in your car and come back, do social distancing, don’t talk to anybody, blah, blah blah.”

She explained that after allowing him to take a second joy ride, he ventured out again with his dad Gregg’s permission, barely making it in time for Atlanta’s citywide curfew of 9 p.m. She said she called him and heard other male voices in the background, which made her angry.

“A lot of the young people don’t seem to understand how serious this is, especially for someone that has had some sort of health issue in the past,” said Nene.

“He said to me, ‘You guys are reading too much stuff.’ He doesn’t understand how serious this is,” she continued expressing the need for young people to understand. She said she asked Gregg to address his flippant attitude or she would be forced to ask him not to return.

Gregg Leakes, Nene’s husband is in remission from prostate cancer after revealing a second clean bill of health in December 2019. Gregg was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018. It marked a serious moment in their marriage after Nene admitted numerous times that caring for her husband took a toll on her emotional and mental state, as well as on their relationship with one another.

Nene, however, experienced a health scare of her own in 2013 when she suffered a series of lung clots that are prone to develop due to constant air travel.

“Although I’m okay today, I still feel like I could prone to something like that, that affects your lungs,” Nene said in her video. “And Gregg had–obviously cancer in the past, and I don’t want him to get sick. Because I don’t think that’s anything anyone of us could handle. I’m really pissed off. I’m really trying to keep my cool right now.”

“I really feel like just going so left… real, real left, like nuts on him. I don’t want him walking in the house, you know, I don’t know what has gotten on him from being outside. My anxiety level is very high with this kind of stuff. I’m afraid, I’m wiping stuff, I’m mopping. This is too much. It’s really ridiculous,” she said.

“Some people don’t understand, the sooner we stay in, the faster we can get back out. I don’t think people get it unless somebody close to you is touched. You need to understand how serious this is, and if you have to run out, run out. Do your social distancing, have on your gloves, put on a mask if you can, stay away from people, run in the store and grab whatever you gotta get if you gotta get something from the grocery store.”

Nene is scheduled to appear on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night as one of the first guests to welcome back host Andy Cohen, who had to take a pause due to his coronavirus diagnosis. It’s possible that the two will talk about their experiences which hopefully will help reinforce how serious the issue is.

