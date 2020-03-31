CLOSE
These Plus Size Beauties Just Killed The #ShakeTheRoomChallenge

These challenges are keeping us going!

Schwarzkopf x Refinery29 Event In Berlin

Source: Matthias Nareyek / Getty

Not that we need an excuse to get fabulous for the imaginary event in our living room, but having a challenge that encourages us to do it doesn’t hurt. Yesterday we reported on the #dontrushchallenge that showed off these Black makeup artist’s supreme skills. The fellas jumped in on it and turned it into the #nobrotherleftbehindchallenge. And now it’s morphed into the #shaketheroomchallenge created by plus size model Nao.

The challenge, which originated on TikTok, combines the best of both previous challenges ad takes us from “bummy to baddie” in the swift blink of a quarantine eye.

“We came to SHAKE THE ROOM! Y’all asked for it, Curvy Edition of Bummy to Baddie: Quarantine Special. #DontRushChallenge turned into the #ShakeTheRoomChallenge,” the ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and FashionNova captioned the IG TV video. And it features some of our favorite plus size bloggers: @flawsofcouture @imanijahaan @itsdanidmc @ravey_baby @simonemariposa @na0__@miatheboss @darkskindchk @jaybraun @gabifresh. 

The challenge makes use of slain rapper Pop Smoke’s song Shake the Room. 

These Plus Size Beauties Just Killed The #ShakeTheRoomChallenge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
Close