Home Depot and Costco are initiating some new guidelines and shopping times for their stores that will affect shoppers. Starting Friday, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter any of its warehouses with each membership card.

According to NBC4i.com, the company’s website states,”“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts.”

There are more changes for Costco customers including closing at 6:30pm during the weekday for many locations. Warehouses also will open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays – Thursdays for members ages 60 and older and those with physical impairments. Costco recommends that customers check their specific location for hours and guidelines ahead of time. For more on Costco’s guidelines, click here.

Home Depot has made adjustments as well. They will limit the number of customers inside the stores at any given time as well as eliminate major spring promotions to avoid high levels of traffic. Social distancing markers have been placed at counters along with signage throughout the stores. Store will close daily at 6 p.m. to give staff more time to perform cleaning and restock shelves.

For the health of their employees, thermometers will be distributed to associates in stores and distribution centers, and employees will be asked to perform health checks before reporting to work. For more information on Home Depot guidelines, click here.

Costco, Home Depot Limiting Customers Permitted in Stores was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: