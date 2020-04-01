5 Things to Look Forward to in April!

With all the uncertainties and not so good news going around, here a few things that you can look forward to in the month. Here are 5 things that you can look forward to in April, according to WiseBrother.com

5 Things to Look Forward to in the Month of April:

1. First and foremost: Experts do believe that we’ll see the number of coronavirus cases start to trend DOWN later this month. Probably peaking in about two weeks. So stay safe, hang tight, and remember it won’t last forever. Find info on the spike here.

2. Sports are on hold right now. But WrestleMania is happening this weekend. And the first round of the NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23rd.

3. April 15th won’t be as stressful this year now that Tax Day is July 15th. Instead, look forward to STIMULUS CHECKS hopefully hitting bank accounts later this month.

4. There’s a ton of TV to watch: The “Modern Family” finale is next Wednesday. The “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” reboot starts the same night. The new “Bachelor” spin-off “Listen to Your Heart” lands April 13th. The sixth season of “Bosch” hits Amazon Prime on April 17th. And “The Grammy Salute to Prince” airs April 21st.

5. The holidays: Obviously the big one is Easter on April 12th. But tomorrow is National Burrito Day . . . National Beer Day is April 7th . . . Passover starts April 8th . . . National Pet Day is April 11th . . . and Earth Day is April 22nd.

And since everyone’s working from home right now, this last one is easier to celebrate than ever . . . April 16th is “Wear Pajamas to Work Day.”

Enjoy Your April!