LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Taking Measures During COVID-19 For Their Parks

Cleveland Metroparks is placing restrictions and closures at several of their parks in Northeast Ohio.

It is to help make sure that the coronavirus disease does not continue to spread.

Beginning Wednesday, the Metroparks will be closing several roads to motorists in effort to provide park users with more space for bicycling, running and hiking.

Restrictions have been put in place in several parking lots as well to help mitigate crowds in high traffic areas.

Programs and events at the Metroparks branches, along with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, have been cancelled, and well remain so for the time being.

For a list parks with road closures and restrictions, click here, and for updates from the Metroparks, click here.

 

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

