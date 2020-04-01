LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Taking Measures During COVID-19 For Their Parks

Cleveland Metroparks is placing restrictions and closures at several of their parks in Northeast Ohio.

It is to help make sure that the coronavirus disease does not continue to spread.

Beginning Wednesday, the Metroparks will be closing several roads to motorists in effort to provide park users with more space for bicycling, running and hiking. Restrictions have been put in place in several parking lots as well to help mitigate crowds in high traffic areas.

Programs and events at the Metroparks branches, along with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, have been cancelled, and well remain so for the time being.

