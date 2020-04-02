CLOSE
Columbus Eats: Local Restaurants that Are Open During Quarantine

COVID-19 has caused a lot of restaurants to close their doors but many of them are open for take-out or curbside pickup.  Here’s some information on area restaurants that are still open for business during these trying times.

 

 

 

Our restaurants are open for delivery and pick up only.  We have even developed a low contact delivery option that you can find out more about at https://www.donatos.com/low-contact-delivery.

Also, while a lot of businesses have been forced to close and people may be without a job, Donatos has many temporary, part-time and full-time positions available by going to https://www.donatos.com/careers as we continue to do our part to serve the communities in which we are located

 

Taco Bell is working with all their delivery partners to get safe and freshly prepared food delivered to your home. Satisfy your cravings by downloading the Taco Bell app and have all your favorite craveable Taco Bell items delivered straight to your door or you can order ahead through the app and pick up through the drive thru.

 

For hours, please direct people to visit skylinechili.com

Columbus
Busch Boulevard 6111 Busch Boulevard Columbus OH 43229 614-848-3855
Canal Winchester 6290 Prentiss School Drive Canal Winchester OH 43110 614-920-0782
Dublin 7668 Sawmill Road Dublin OH 43016 614-766-7399
East Pointe 7026 East Broad Street Columbus OH 43213 614-751-8312
Gahanna 1350 Stone Ridge Drive Gahanna OH 43230 614-337-9870
Hilliard 3693 Fishinger Boulevard Hilliard OH 43026 614-777-8922
Olentangy 2995 Olentangy River Road Columbus OH 43202 614-766-7399
Pickerington 1530 Cross Creeks Boulevard Pickerington OH 43147 614-856-9515
Polaris Center 8550 Orion Place Columbus OH 43240 614-781-6370
Powell 9135 Owenfield Drive Lewis Center OH 43035 740-549-0298
Rome-Hilliard 1790 Hilliard-Rome Road Columbus OH 43026 614-529-1548
South High Street 3720 South High Street Columbus OH 43207 614-409-9275
Westerville 117 Westerville Plaza Westerville OH 43081 614-890-8400

 

 

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it’s expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

 

 

The Latest:

Columbus Eats: Local Restaurants that Are Open During Quarantine  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

