Columbus Eats: Local Restaurants that Are Open During Quarantine

COVID-19 has caused a lot of restaurants to close their doors but many of them are open for take-out or curbside pickup. Here’s some information on area restaurants that are still open for business during these trying times.
Our restaurants are open for delivery and pick up only. We have even developed a low contact delivery option that you can find out more about at https://www.donatos.com/low-contact-delivery.
Also, while a lot of businesses have been forced to close and people may be without a job, Donatos has many temporary, part-time and full-time positions available by going to https://www.donatos.com/careers as we continue to do our part to serve the communities in which we are located
Taco Bell is working with all their delivery partners to get safe and freshly prepared food delivered to your home. Satisfy your cravings by downloading the Taco Bell app and have all your favorite craveable Taco Bell items delivered straight to your door or you can order ahead through the app and pick up through the drive thru.
For hours, please direct people to visit skylinechili.com
|Columbus
|Busch Boulevard
|6111 Busch Boulevard
|Columbus
|OH
|43229
|614-848-3855
|Canal Winchester
|6290 Prentiss School Drive
|Canal Winchester
|OH
|43110
|614-920-0782
|Dublin
|7668 Sawmill Road
|Dublin
|OH
|43016
|614-766-7399
|East Pointe
|7026 East Broad Street
|Columbus
|OH
|43213
|614-751-8312
|Gahanna
|1350 Stone Ridge Drive
|Gahanna
|OH
|43230
|614-337-9870
|Hilliard
|3693 Fishinger Boulevard
|Hilliard
|OH
|43026
|614-777-8922
|Olentangy
|2995 Olentangy River Road
|Columbus
|OH
|43202
|614-766-7399
|Pickerington
|1530 Cross Creeks Boulevard
|Pickerington
|OH
|43147
|614-856-9515
|Polaris Center
|8550 Orion Place
|Columbus
|OH
|43240
|614-781-6370
|Powell
|9135 Owenfield Drive
|Lewis Center
|OH
|43035
|740-549-0298
|Rome-Hilliard
|1790 Hilliard-Rome Road
|Columbus
|OH
|43026
|614-529-1548
|South High Street
|3720 South High Street
|Columbus
|OH
|43207
|614-409-9275
|Westerville
|117 Westerville Plaza
|Westerville
|OH
|43081
|614-890-8400
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
2. Ohio COVID-19 age range / gender as of 3/312 of 42
3. Ohio COVID-19 coronavirus cases by county as of 3/313 of 42
4. Ohio coronavirus deaths by county as of 3/314 of 42
5. Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 3/315 of 42
6. Stimulus Checks are on the way!6 of 42
9. Ohio Primary Election Set For April 28th9 of 42
10. Ohio school buildings ordered to stay closed until May 31st - Virtual Lessons ensue.10 of 42
11. 29,191 individuals tested in #Ohio.11 of 42
12. COVID-19 Around Ohio as of 3/3112 of 42
13. Why #SocialDistancing is essential?13 of 42
14. Ohio Department of Health Still Need More Supplies.14 of 42
15. Concerns still grow as limited testing is still a challenge.15 of 42
16. But new rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way!16 of 42
17. Thanks to Battelle, Ohio is leading in N95 mask sterilization!17 of 42
19. For those who need utility assistance:19 of 42
20. Need utilities re-instated?20 of 42
21. For Small Businesses:21 of 42
22. More Business Resorces:22 of 42
23. Governor DeWine addresses issues with Ohio's unemployment compensation system23 of 42
25. Ohio BMV Update:25 of 42
26. Ohio State Parks Remain Open26 of 42
27. Mental Heath Services:27 of 42
29. Federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15th29 of 42
30. State of Ohio tax filing deadline extended to July 15th30 of 42
31. Still need to do your taxes?31 of 42
35. Judges stop Ohio from banning abortions during COVID-19 pandemic35 of 42
36. Planned Parenthood remains open36 of 42
39. Ohio prison coronavirus updates:39 of 42
41. Ohio prisons are now working to make #PPE or personal protective equipment.41 of 42
The Latest:
Columbus Eats: Local Restaurants that Are Open During Quarantine was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com