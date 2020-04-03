CLOSE
COLUMBUS: ComFest 2020 Cancelled

Another major summer event for Central Ohio has been cancelled. ComFest will not take place in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and make up date has not been announced as of yet.

According to NBC4i.com, ComFest 2020 will not take place June 26-28th. The Community Festival, which would have celebrated its 50th event in Columbus, works with community groups, neighborhood residents, the city, public safety and health officials, law enforcement agencies, and private vendors to create a safe and peaceful event for our entire community.

