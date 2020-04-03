5 Things You Can Do While Social Distancing this Weekend!

Just because we are practicing social distancing, it doesn’t meant that you can’t make some weekend plans. There are things that you can do at home by yourself or with others, and it all fits into the social distancing guidelines.

Here are 5 things that you can do this weekend while being safe, according to CNN.

1. If you’re a foodie . . . Get takeout from a restaurant you’ve been wanting to try. Make a recipe you’ve had bookmarked forever. Or look for new recipes to make once things settle down.

2. If you’re a sports fan . . . Read up on the history of your favorite sport or team, so when they start playing again, you’ll have an even greater appreciation for it. Revisit an old game, like on TV or YouTube. Or watch a sports documentary.

3. If you’re into culture . . . Take a virtual museum tour, like the ones on Google’s Arts & Culture page. Read books or watch movies you never had time for before. Or try learning a new language.

4. If you’re an extrovert or busybody . . . Host a virtual happy hour with your friends. Break out board games and puzzles to do with your family. Or try something artsy, like painting or an adult coloring book.

5. If you just want to relax . . . Meditate. Take a bath. Or just take a nap.

Enjoy your weekend and be safe!

