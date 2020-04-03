CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

5 Things You Can Do While Social Distancing this Weekend!

 

LOS ANGELES, CA-FEBRUARY 12, 2015: YouTube cooking sensation Felicia O'Dell protects herself from gr

Source: Mel Melcon / Getty

Just because we are practicing social distancing, it doesn’t meant that you can’t make some weekend plans. There are things that you can do at home by yourself or with others, and it all fits into the social distancing guidelines.

 

Listening the music

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

Here are 5 things that you can do this weekend while being safe, according to CNN.

1.  If you’re a foodie . . .  Get takeout from a restaurant you’ve been wanting to try.  Make a recipe you’ve had bookmarked forever.  Or look for new recipes to make once things settle down.

 

Variety of raw seafood

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

2.  If you’re a sports fan . . .  Read up on the history of your favorite sport or team, so when they start playing again, you’ll have an even greater appreciation for it.  Revisit an old game, like on TV or YouTube.  Or watch a sports documentary.

 

Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Indians

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

3.  If you’re into culture . . .  Take a virtual museum tour, like the ones on Google’s Arts & Culture page.  Read books or watch movies you never had time for before.  Or try learning a new language.

A businesswoman on a break reading a newspaper outdoors

Source: Gianni Diliberto / Getty

 

4.  If you’re an extrovert or busybody . . .  Host a virtual happy hour with your friends.  Break out board games and puzzles to do with your family.  Or try something artsy, like painting or an adult coloring book.

 

5.  If you just want to relax . . .  Meditate.  Take a bath.  Or just take a nap.

Amee's Test Image

Source: Amee Mola / Amee Mola

Enjoy your weekend and be safe!

5 Things You Can Do While Social Distancing this Weekend!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close