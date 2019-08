Can’t get past the first date? Maybe it’s something you did or didn’t do…

A new survey found the biggest mistakes you can make on a first date. The top five are: Forgetting the person’s name mid-date . . . eating like a pig . . . being late . . . counting calories at the table . . . and chewing with your mouth open.

Read the whole list HERE

Posted November 10, 2014

