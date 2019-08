You want the honest truth about other female celebrities? Ask Aretha Franklin! During an interview she gave her opinion on some well known divas.

She likes Adele, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, and Jennifer Hudson. She would only say that she likes Taylor Swift’s CLOTHES. And she wouldn’t comment on Nicki Minaj or political diva President Obama. See the whole interview HERE

Aretha Gives Her Opinion On Other Female Celebrities…Oh Boy! was originally published on oldschool945.com

Written By: Mark McCray Posted November 10, 2014

