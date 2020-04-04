Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During Lockdown

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually.
According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West Africa Democracy Radio, an Indian couple name their Twin babies ‘Covid’ And ‘Corona.’ Twins, a boy, and a girl were born on March 27, where a national lockdown in India was taking place. The mother, Preeti Verma told reporters, “we have named them Covid and Corona for now” which may mean that the names may change but why the names now?
“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable. Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names. When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic.”
View this post on Instagram
wadrnews Indian couple name twin babies 'Covid' And 'Corona'. The twins, a boy & a girl, were born on the intervening night of March 26-27 amid the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in India. #covid19 #coronavirus #babycovid #babycovid19 #babycovid❤️❤️❤️❤️ #babycorona #babycoronavirus #coronavirusindia #covid19india #coronavirustwin #covid19twin
We don’t know about the name, however, we are glad the couple and their babies are healthy because in the end, that is all that matters.
Source | Yahoo! Lifestyle, WADR.Org
RELATED: SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring Break Trip To Mexico
RELATED: Firefighter Explains Daily Risks Due To CoronaVirus COVID-19 [Morning Goods Exclusive]
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 4th)
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 4th)
1. P!NK and son Jameson1 of 29
2. Rapper YNW Melly2 of 29
3. CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo3 of 29
4. Rapper Brad "Scarface" Jordan4 of 29
5. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus5 of 29
6. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin6 of 29
7. Prince Charles7 of 29
8. Designer Jenny Polanco8 of 29
9. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 599 of 29
10. Slim Thug10 of 29
11. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19Source:Getty 11 of 29
12. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju12 of 29
13. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood13 of 29
14. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim14 of 29
15.15 of 29
16. Harvey Weinstein16 of 29
17. Andy Cohen17 of 29
18. Marcus Smart18 of 29
19. Sean PaytonSource:Getty 19 of 29
20. ESPN reporter and analyst Doris BurkeSource:Getty 20 of 29
21. Olga Kurylenko21 of 29
22. Kevin Durant22 of 29
23. Idris Elba23 of 29
24. Rudy Gobert24 of 29
25. Tom Hanks25 of 29
26. Rita Wilson26 of 29
27. Donovan Mitchell27 of 29
28. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari28 of 29
29. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton29 of 29
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During Lockdown was originally published on woldcnews.com