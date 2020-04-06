CLOSE
Supreme Takes Out Full Page Ad In ‘New York Times’, Stay Home

Even hypebeasts gotta fall back for COVID-19.

Supreme New York Times ad

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Supreme has been cooking for years off hypebeasts waiting in line to cop their latest drops. However, the streetwear brand took a full page out in this weekend’s New York Times urging y’all to stay home.

View this post on Instagram

🏠

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on

The full-page ad appeared in Sunday, April 5’s “SundayStyles” section and shows a couple of dudes lounging on a sofa in front of a massive box logo tee. And we really mean massive since the tee looks like it’s a good 10 feet high. In the upper left corner is a simple message—”Stay home.”

What’s good with dude’s feet all on the couch, though? Who raised y’all?

Anyway, the ad has only fueled more speculation that Supreme will be dropping a tee to aid relief workers in the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic. You may feel a way about said tee inevitably being flipped for profit, but so long as the initial proceeds go to a good cause, it is what it is.

In the middle of March, Supreme closed its stateside stores due to the coronavirus. What’s good with that huge tee on the wall, though?

View this post on Instagram

Stay home.

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on

[H/T High Snobiety]

Supreme Takes Out Full Page Ad In ‘New York Times’, Stay Home  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

