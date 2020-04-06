CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For Nurses Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with them; it’s ordinary citizens who are stepping up to help their communities.

A Michigan man named Allen Marshall used his $900 in savings to purchase gas for nurses on the frontlines fighting the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Marshall stood at an Exxon gas station near the Detroit Medical Center holding a sign reading “FREE GAS FOR NURSES.”

“With all that is going on with the coronavirus, I wanted to thank the essential workers the best way that I can,” Marshall explained to regional CNN affiliate WDIV. “I really don’t need that tool and thought this was a better way to spend the money.”

Marshall pointed out that it just takes “a small gesture” to show someone you care.

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

9 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For Nurses Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close