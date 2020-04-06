One of the biggest fears of the COVID-19 is the lack of testing, many experts have already said unless we flatten the curve some people might die just because of the lack of test in this country. But somehow a tiger from the Bronx zoo tested positive after having interaction with a zookeeper that was thought to be asymptomatic making this the first animal on record to have COVID-19 after being affected by a human. The tiger was tested by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa. According to experts, there have been a few isolated instances where pets have tested positive for the coronavirus but said that there is no finding that they will become sick or spread the disease. Full Story Click Here

How Sway??? Tiger at Bronx Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 7 hours ago

