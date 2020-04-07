CLOSE
DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died At 85

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr., he passed away at 9:22 p.m. on April 6 after a long fight with Alzheimer’s.

Graves, Jr., who is the current CEO of Black Enterprise, shared the news on Twitter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Considered a trailblazer for Black companies, Graves launched Black Enterprise in 1970 to promote African-American entrepreneurship and to provide the tools to succeed in business.

Graves’ groundbreaking magazine also spawned a successful lineup of events for entrepreneurs and business leaders, tv shows and he also published the award-winning book, How To Succeed In Business Without Being White.

10 Bada** Women In Art & Literature

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Bada** Women In Art & Literature

Continue reading 10 Bada** Women In Art & Literature

10 Bada** Women In Art & Literature

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died At 85  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close