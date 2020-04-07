CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Congressman John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden For President

As the high stakes race for the Democratic Party nomination still rages on despite stalling due to the coronavirus situation, the civil rights icon's endorsement is a game-changer.

Rep. John Lewis (Ga.), the civil rights icon, was chosen to deliver the final seconding speech for Pelosi. He is pictured leaving a closed door meeting at Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium Wednesday morning to nominate a speaker and choose other members of

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The election cycle has largely been stalled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis gripping the nation and the world. However, Rep. John Lewis took this time to announce his endorsement of Joe Biden as president, giving the former vice president a significant campaign boost.

The Washington Post reports that during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, the Georgia congressman and civil rights icon made glowing remarks in support of Biden before making the endorsement publicly.

“I read about Joe Biden when he became an elected official. I heard him speak. I met him,” Lewis said on the call. “And he’s been a friend, a dear friend. He’s a man of courage, a man with a great conscience, a man of faith. He will be a great president. He will lead our country to a better place.”

Lewis made a particular challenge to Black voters in throwing their support behind Biden, harkening back to his time as a young civil rights activists ahead of the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

“I would tell young people the story of Selma and Montgomery and Mississippi,” Lewis added “If we fail to vote, we don’t count. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society.”

Lewis also made a careful suggestion shared by his colleagues in Congress that Biden should select a woman of color as his running mate should he sang the nomination.

“I think vice president Biden should look around,” Lewis stated. “It would be good to have a woman of color, it would be good to have a woman.”

Photo: Getty

Congressman John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden For President  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close