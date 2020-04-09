CLOSE
The Weeknd Says Usher Stole His Musical Style, Usher Responds [WATCH]

The Weeknd is stirring the pot with Usher claiming that he copied his music style on his hit song “Climax”.

In Variety’s recent cover story, The Weeknd discussed his career’s journey, turning 30, and his new album “After Hours” when he mentioned that he feels that he inspired Usher’s “Climax”. He says that his 2011 mixtape “House of Balloons” is the pioneer to the new age alternative R&B style.

According to PEOPLE, the 30-year-old pop star shared, “House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes,” The Weeknd said in Variety’s latest cover story. “I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f—, that’s a Weeknd song.’”

He told the outlet he thought it was flattering.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, says that “House of Balloons” changed the sound of pop music in 2011 and ‘Climax’ came out the following year winning a Grammy in 2013.

“I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.” 

The veteran hasn’t decided to not speak on the comment but started the “#ClimaxChallenge” via his Instagram story.

 

What do you think, does The Weeknd have the claims to make such a bold statement against Usher?

 

The Weeknd Says Usher Stole His Musical Style, Usher Responds [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
