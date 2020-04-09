CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Tyler Perry Pays For Senior Citizens Groceries At 73 Grocery Stores

More of this from our celebrities, please...

Tyler Perry

Source: photo: WENN

The one silver lining that’s stood out during this Coronavirus pandemic that people can appreciate is the outpour of empathy, goodwill, and contributions that everyday Americans and celebrities have made thus far.

Tyler Perry has become the latest in a growing line of celebs who’ve jumped into the fray and lend a helping hand to those affected by the outbreak and though he’s planning on joining Joel Osten’s Easter Sunday Service (against social-distancing logic), he’s still doing his part to help those in need.

Page Six is reporting that “Alex Cross” (remember that struggle?) reached into his deep pockets and secretly footed the bill for senior citizens at 73 stores across Atlanta and New Orleans including 44 Kroger stores in the A. Props!

A confidential source told People that Tyler did this because “He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home.”

Aside from the Krogers, Perry also spread the wealth amongst 29 Winn Dixie stores in New Orleans and purposely chose the early senior citizens hours in which the elderly are given a head start to get their shopping on before millennials begin their product hoarding and leaving everyone else out in the cold.

More proof that the worst of times can often bring out the best in people. Too bad that doesn’t seem to apply to our elected leaders. Christ on crutches…

Tyler Perry Pays For Senior Citizens Groceries At 73 Grocery Stores  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close