Gahanna Lincoln High School Reserves Secondary Graduation Date

Gahanna-Lincoln High School is being proactive and choosing a secondary graduation date for 2020 seniors, in case the original date of May 23rd isn’t feasible due to the pandemic.
Jessica Williams, the principal at Gahanna Lincoln, sent out a letter to parents addressing a secondary date as well as updates to graduation requirements for 2020 graduates. Principal Williams wrote:
A Special Message for the Class of 2020
Dear Senior:
When you walked through the doors of Gahanna Lincoln High School on the last “first day of school” of your high school career, you were filled with great anticipation and ready to take in all the memories that your senior year would bring: homecoming, prom and ultimately, your high school graduation. I am certain you are experiencing a range of emotions, and that is okay. I, too, am disappointed that your senior year has been disrupted, and many of the moments you have dreamed of for years have been replaced with intense times of uncertainty.
Although so much of our world has changed in just a few short weeks, this season of hardship has provided us with the opportunity to learn many life lessons, like moving forward in the face of adversity, cherishing the moments we have with loved ones and being grateful for the small things in life.
As your principal, my commitment to you is this: we will celebrate your accomplishments in the classroom and beyond, and commemorate this special milestone in your life. It is our duty to deliver a path forward to graduation for you and every senior.
Here are a few updates for the Class of 2020:
Enjoy the remaining days of your senior year, even if they are not exactly what you had imagined. Continue to move forward with your assignments and embrace each learning experience as you close out this very important phase of your life and prepare for the journey ahead.
I encourage you to remain hopeful in spite of life’s challenges. Michelle Obama once said, “You should never view your challenges as a disadvantage. Instead, it’s important for you to understand that your experience facing and overcoming adversity is actually one of your biggest advantages.” I love you all, we will get through this, together!
One PRIDE, One FAMILY,
Mrs. Williams
Gahanna Lincoln High School Reserves Secondary Graduation Date was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com